Police report, Aug. 3

A summary of arrests and crimes reported by the Iola Police Department and Allen County Sheriff's Department.

Police Reports

August 3, 2020 - 9:39 AM

Arrests reported

Iola police officers arrested Trevor Gray, 29, Iola, for suspicion of driving a vehicle without a valid driver’s license and no liability insurance Thursday at the intersection of Monroe and Buckeye streets.

Vehicles collide

