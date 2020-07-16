Menu Search Log in

Police report, July 16

A summary of arrests and crimes reported by the Iola Police Department and Allen County Sheriff's Department.

Arrests reported

Robby Dubus,Towanda, was arrested Friday in the 100 block of North Washington Avenue, Iola officers said, for a warrant out of Butler County.

Driver cited

