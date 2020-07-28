Menu Search Log in

Police report, July 28

A summary of arrests and crimes reported by the Iola Police Department and Allen County Sheriff's Department.

Police Reports

July 28, 2020 - 9:12 AM

Arrests reported

Allen County sheriff’s deputies arrested Sunny T. Wagner, 35, Iola, for suspicion of driving while suspended Sunday.

Edward M. Sargent, 31, Gridley, was arrested by the Kansas Highway Patrol Sunday for suspicion of driving without a license and a Coffey County warrant stemming from a charge of driving while suspended (second or subsequent offense).

