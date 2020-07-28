Police report, July 28

Arrests reported
Allen County sheriff’s deputies arrested Sunny T. Wagner, 35, Iola, for suspicion of driving while suspended Sunday.
Edward M. Sargent, 31, Gridley, was arrested by the Kansas Highway Patrol Sunday for suspicion of driving without a license and a Coffey County warrant stemming from a charge of driving while suspended (second or subsequent offense).
