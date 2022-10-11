Police Reports

Arrests reported

An incident Friday afternoon in the 300 block of South Vermont Street led to the arrest of Iolan Jason Sinclair, 33, Iola, for suspicion of aggravated burglary, interfering with law enforcement, battery on a law enforcement officer (four counts), interfering with emergency medical service personnel, criminal damage to property and battery.

William Weston, 61, Iola, was arrested Saturday morning for suspicion of domestic battery after officers were called to a disturbance in the 800 block of Meadowbrook Road East.