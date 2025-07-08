Police reports

Arrests reported

Koi Ginder was arrested early Sunday in the 100 block of East Jackson Avenue for suspicion of trespassing.

Keli Jennings was arrested Saturday afternoon for suspicion of theft at Casey’s General Store in the 700 block of East Madison Avenue.

Hotel wreck details released

Jay D. Kretzmeier suffered possible injuries, Iola police officers said, after his pickup was involved in a chain-reaction wreck July 2, that wound up with his pickup striking the Regency Inn Motel at the intersection of State and West streets.

Officers said Kretzmeier was northbound on State Stret, when he struck a southbound tractor-trailer rig driven by Gaudalupe Gamboa.

Kretzmeier’s pickup continued northbound until striking the corner of the Regency Inn.

Kretzmeier’s possible injuries did not require an ambulance trip to the hospital.

Gamboa was not injured. Both were wearing seat belts, officers said.

Vehicles collide

Zoie Owens was southbound on Chestnut Street June 28, when her car collided with a sport utility vehicle driven by Zachariah Ganzer, who was eastbound on Madison Avenue.

Neither driver was injured, nor was a passenger riding with Ganzer.

Parked vehicle hit

Damian M. Loveall was backing from a parking stall on Washington Avenue, just south of Madison Avenue June 30, when he struck a parked vehicle owned by Ruth Vincent, who was parked on the opposite side of Washington, officers said.

Vehicles collide

Cody T. McCullough was backing from a driveway in the 400 block of North Kentucky Street June 30, when his car collided with a northbound pickup driven by Terry J. Johnson. Neither driver was injured.

Vehicle struck

Malana M. Smith was eastbound on Madison Avenue Thursday afternoon when her vehicle struck the rear end of a vehicle driven by Kayla A. Newman, who was stopped in traffic just east of Jefferson.

Iola police officers said Newman suffered possible injuries in the crash, but did not require an ambulance trip to the hospital.

Tiller stolen

Kathy Ellis reported Sunday the theft of a tiller from the 700 block of South Chestnut Street.