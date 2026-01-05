Police reports

Arrests reported

Allen County sheriff’s deputies arrested Michelle D. Steinbrook, 59, Friday for a probation revocation warrant related to a charge of possession of methamphetamine.

Gavin Z. Cole, 18, Iola, was arrested by deputies Thursday for a warrant alleging failure to appear in court to answer to a harassment charge.

Deputies arrested Clinton J. Folk Dec. 29 in the 100 block of South Tennessee Street in Iola for a failure to appear warrant related to a driving while suspended charge.

Zachary K. Genoble was arrested Dec. 23 at the Allen County Courthouse for a bond revocation warrant stemming from aggravated assault and criminal threat charges.

Ryan J. Harper, 22, Moran, was arrested following a traffic stop east of LaHarpe on U.S. 54 Dec. 20, for suspicion of possessing a controlled substance with intent to distribute, no tax stamp, possession of drug paraphernalia and no vehicle liability insurance.

Deputies arrested Kristen I. Witt, 48, Buffalo, Mo., in the 200 block of South State Street in Iola for suspicion of driving while revoked, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and illegal registration.

Deputies found Alexander T.J. Redding attempting to hide in a closet at a residence in the 400 block of South Walnut Street, where he was arrested for failing to appear in court to face charges of possessing a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia.

Vehicle crashes

Xander Brackett told sheriff’s deputies Friday he was nearing the crest of Humboldt Hill on Old 169 Friday when he had to swerve to miss an oncoming vehicle partially in his lane. His vehicle left the roadway and crashed. Brackett, who was wearing a seat belt, was not hurt.

Damage reported

Zachary Rose told deputies somebody drove into his driveway just after midnight on New Year’s Day, striking and damaging his parked truck. The driver left the scene without being identified.

Security camera destroyed

An Allen County Jail inmate reportedly destroyed a safety surveillance camera valued at $500 on Wednesday. Information on potential charges is being forwarded to the Allen County Attorney’s office.

Deer hit

Jerome Sommer struck a deer east of Moran on U.S. 54 Dec. 28.

Jonathan Westhoff was on U.S. 169 east of Iola Dec. 27 when he struck a deer.

Heather Rowan, Elsmore, struck a deer on Oregon Road north of Iola.

Laura Onnen struck a deer on Mississippi Road southwest of Iola Dec. 19.

Forrest Thieman was on U.S. 54 east of LaHarpe Dec. 18 when he struck a deer.

Ashley McCleary reported striking a deer on U.S. 169 southeast of Humboldt.