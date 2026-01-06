Police reports

Arrests reported

Iola police officers arrested Corey Rinehart Saturday for suspicion of battery and criminal deprivation of property in the 10 block of North Third Street.

Lisa Enloe was arrested Friday for suspicion of driving while intoxicated in the 500 block of East Lincoln Street.

Officers arrested Travis Walters, 32, Iola, for suspicion of domestic battery, battery on a law enforcement officer and interfering with law enforcement in the 400 block of Eisenhower Drive Thursday.

Motorcycle passenger hurt

Brandi L. Taylor was injured after falling off the back of a motorcycle the afternoon of Dec. 24.

Iola police officers said Korbyn W. Fountain was operating the motorcycle on Monroe Street, and had revved up the engine and popped the clutch, causing the cycle to lurch forward, as Taylor fell off the back.

Taylor was transported via ambulance to the hospital for treatment.

Vehicles collide

Frank Emery was exiting a parking lot in the 700 block of North State Street Dec. 11 when his car collided with a southbound pickup driven by Nathan J. Setzkorn.

A passenger riding with Setzkorn suffered possible injuries, but was not transported to the hospital.

Car struck

Kinsey Jelinek rear-ended a car driven by Anthony J. Herrick while Herrick was stopped at the intersection of Cottonwood and Lincoln streets Dec. 16, Iola police officers reported.

Neither was hurt.

Hit-and-run reported

An unknown motorist struck a car owned by Mary E. Dix while it was parked in the 700 block of North State Street Dec. 23.

The motorist left the scene without reporting the accident, Dix told Iola police officers.

Bicycle found

Iola police officers recovered a bicycle in the 400 block of South Kentucky Street Friday morning.

Card misuse alleged

Iola police officers cited Meghan Thieman for improper use of a financial card Thursday in the 300 block of West Madison Avenue.