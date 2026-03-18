Police reports

Arrests reported

Brock Sander was arrested by Iola police officers early Sunday for suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol in the 200 block of North Second Street.

Officers arrested Braden Boyce for suspicion of battery and Christopher Cooper for suspicion of battery and possessing drug paraphernalia March 12 in the 200 block of South Third Street.

Citations issued

Iola police officers cited Nevaeh Hummingbird, Isaiah Sinclair and Corey Walls for suspicion of trespassing Saturday evening at the old St. John’s Catholic School in the 700 block of South Jefferson Avenue.

On Saturday, officers cited Isaac Hopkins for suspicion of disorderly conduct, criminal damage to property and consuming alcohol as a minor in the 10 block of Immel Lane.

Hit and run reported

An unknown motorist struck Joseph Simpson’s pickup while it was parked shortly after noon March 1 at Iola Walmart.

The motorist left without reporting the accident.

Vehicles collide

Drake Genoble was entering Madison Avenue from South First Street when the van he was driving struck a westbound van driven by Leah L. Dietrich. Neither was injured, nor was a passenger riding with Dietrich.

Vehicles crash

Desiree N. Swisher-Skaggs and Keli S. Jennings collided as both were traveling through the Iola Elementary School parking lot March 11.

Neither was injured.

Phone found

A cell phone was found Friday afternoon in the 1500 block of North Kentucky Street, officers reported.

Forgery reported

Iola Public Library employees reported a case of forgery March 11.

Theft reported

Jacob Knight reported to police March 9 a case of identity theft and theft by deception in the 10 block of East Jackson Avenue in Iola.