Police reports

Arrests reported

On Aug. 6, Austin E. Bradley, 24, rural Iola, was arrested by deputies for an Allen County warrant after being found walking alongside U.S. 54 near Gas. Bradley was found with what deputies described as methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.

Deputies responded to the Allen County courthouse Aug. 4 where Adrienne L. Walls, 38, Gas, reported her children had been kidnapped. After confirming that the children had not been kidnapped, Walls was arrested for suspicion of unlawfully requesting emergency service assistance. The incident occurred one day after Walls had reported being harassed by a known subject for more than a year. Walls also had been arrested a week earlier in the 100 block of South Humphrey Street in Gas for a warrant of Neosho County.

A traffic stop on U.S. 169 east of Iola Aug. 1 led to the arrest of Chace D. Terry, 19, Winchester, for a diversion revocation warrant out of Riley County.

Brandon A. Chastain, 41, LaHarpe, was arrested July 31 for suspicion of driving while intoxicated, after sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to a reported reckless driver on U.S. 169 between Iola and Humboldt.

On July 30, deputies arrested Meghan M. Myers, 31, Joplin, for suspected criminal trespassing after deputies were called to a residence 3½ miles southwest of Humboldt on Arizona Road.

On July 28, Abrielle Tucker reported July 28 that her home in the 200 block of McAtee Drive had been burglarized in Gas by a known person while she and her boyfriend were sleeping. Deputies found Amy M. Callaway, 56, Iola, with what deputies believe were items stolen from the residence. Callaway was arrested for suspicion of aggravated burglary.

Deputies arrested Larrion J. Taylor, 22, Flint, Mich, on July 28 for a warrant alleging theft from three businesses within 72 hours

Dylan M. Sicka, 34, rural Moran, was arrested by deputies July 28 at the courthouse for a failure-to-appear warrant stemming from a charge of driving while intoxicated (second offense) and driving while suspended.

Tractor crashes

Andrew Honas reported that a seal gave out on his tractor while he was driving on 600 Street about three miles northwest of Humboldt Aug. 3.

There was minor damage to the roadway, and the tractor went partially into the ditch. Honas was not injured, and the Allen County Road and Bridge Department repaired the roadway.

Driver escapes injury

Tyler Lively told deputies that his tire blew out on U.S. 54, just west of Bronson. Lively reported that he lost control of the vehicle, which left the roadway and struck several small trees. Lively reported that he had been wearing his seatbelt and was not injured; his vehicle was towed from the scene.

Deer hit

Jared Froggatte reported striking a deer west of Iola on U.S. Highway 54 Sunday.