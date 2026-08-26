Police reports

Arrests reported

Iola police officers arrested Rusty Hillbrant early Sunday for suspicion of driving while intoxicated in the 200 block of North State Street.

Quentin Sutterby was arrested for suspicion of battery and criminal restraint Saturday in the 400 block of South Walnut Street.

Officers arrested Brandon Burton Saturday for suspicion of driving while intoxicated in the 100 block of West Jackson Avenue.

On Aug. 17, officers arrested Betty Hendricks for suspicion of violating a protection order in the 200 block of North Washington Avenue.

Citations issued

Anthony Hartle was cited by Iola police officers Sunday for possessing tobacco as a minor in the 700 block of North State Street.

On Saturday, Tanner Jessup was cited for suspicion of transporting an open container of alcohol, driving without a valid license, expired registration and no liability insurance in the 1800 block of East Street.

Officers cited Brian Morgan Aug. 18 for suspicion of possessing marijuana and drug paraphernalia in the 300 block of South Fourth Street.

Wreck reported

Toni Dryden and Michael Courtmonche were involved in a traffic accident Aug. 21 in the 2200 block of North State Street.

Pickup hit

A pickup owned by Aden L. Lynes was struck by a highway transport driven by Jacob L. Watson Aug. 20 in the 200 block of North Walnut Street.

Watson was northbound on Walnut and was turning left onto Monroe Street when the end of the trailer struck Watson’s pickup, officers said.

Stopped car hit

Michael R. McEwan was stopped at the intersection of Broadway and State streets Aug. 19, when his car was hit from behind by a car driven by Ulysses J. Watson.