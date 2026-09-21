 | Wed, Sep 23, 2026
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Police reports

Police Reports

September 21, 2026 - 3:00 PM

Arrests reported

Iola police officers arrested Cody Weast for suspicion of criminal damage to property Sept. 12 in the 2000 block of North State Street.

William Keating was arrested for suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol and transporting an open container of alcohol Sept. 12 in the 10 block of West Madison Avenue.

Officers arrested Raul Sala Regalado for suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol and operating a vehicle without a valid license Sept. 11 in the 1700 block of East Street.

Motorist…

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