 Mon, Apr 08, 2024
Reducing food waste on Earth Day and beyond

Community members will have the opportunity to learn about food waste and meal planning at a pair of free educational programs offered April 22.

Community

April 8, 2024

Free educational programs will be offered in Iola and Yates Center on Earth Day (April 22) for those who wish to learn about food waste and meal planning. Photo by PIXABAY.COM

With Earth Day coming up on April 22, it is timely to be thinking about what you can do to make a difference. The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency reports that wasted food is responsible for more than half of landfill methane emissions. Clearly, reducing food waste can make a difference for the environment.

However, did you know that reducing food waste can also save you money? According to the United States Department of Agriculture, the average U.S. household can save about $370 per person each year by reducing food waste.

So, how can you reduce your food waste to help both the environment and your wallet? Check out these tips from K-State Research and Extension:

