Reducing food waste on Earth Day and beyond

With Earth Day coming up on April 22, it is timely to be thinking about what you can do to make a difference. The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency reports that wasted food is responsible for more than half of landfill methane emissions. Clearly, reducing food waste can make a difference for the environment.

However, did you know that reducing food waste can also save you money? According to the United States Department of Agriculture, the average U.S. household can save about $370 per person each year by reducing food waste.

So, how can you reduce your food waste to help both the environment and your wallet? Check out these tips from K-State Research and Extension: