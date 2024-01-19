 | Fri, Jan 19, 2024
Retiring Wreaths

Volunteers collected wreaths Thursday afternoon at the national cemetery.

Community

January 19, 2024 - 3:26 PM

Courtesy photo

Gary McIntosh, Fort Scott SAR chapter VP, drove his pickup truck and joined 30+ veterans, DAR and SAR volunteers Thursday afternoon in “retiring” the wreaths on display at the national cemetery. Thousands of wreaths had been placed on the headstones there December 16 and created a beautiful scene during the Christmas holidays. Originally planned for Saturday when the forecast was for much colder temperatures, Gary led the effort to take advantage of Thursday’s warmer temperatures to complete the retirement process. Members of the LaHarpe VFW Auxiliary also took part.

