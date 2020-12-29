She wants an independent life

Dear Carolyn: I have a nice husband: responsible, holds a good job, does most of his chores around the house regularly, is a reasonably good dad, and is a Good Person. And I’m so restless and unappreciative of that right now.

Carolyn Hax Courtesy photo

Maybe it’s the pandemic, but I honestly feel like it’s deeper, and it’s been brewing for a while. If you asked me what I want, it would be this:

1. Stay married, but see other people from time to time. (I don’t have anyone in mind. I’ve never cheated. Not even sure I want to. But seems fair to be open to this.)