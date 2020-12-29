She wants an independent life

Dear Carolyn: I have a nice husband: responsible, holds a good job, does most of his chores around the house regularly, is a reasonably good dad, and is a Good Person. And I’m so restless and unappreciative of that right now.
Maybe it’s the pandemic, but I honestly feel like it’s deeper, and it’s been brewing for a while. If you asked me what I want, it would be this:
1. Stay married, but see other people from time to time. (I don’t have anyone in mind. I’ve never cheated. Not even sure I want to. But seems fair to be open to this.)
Stay connected to the stories and events that make your community a special place to call home.
Subscriptions start at $14.90/month.View subscription options
- Unmatched coverage of Allen County’s local news and sports, a tradition dating back to 1867
- Compelling portraits of our residents, experienced reporting and thoughtful analysis
- Unlimited online access to iolaregister.com and our archives