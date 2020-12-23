Menu Search Log in

Community

December 23, 2020 - 9:45 AM

The Iola Senior Center donated $500 to the Iola Food Bank to help out those in need. Representing the Senior Center, from left, are Lois Bradford, Lorene Butler, Jeri Waters and Tom Waters. REGISTER/TREVOR HOAG

