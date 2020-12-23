Soul food
The Iola Senior Center donated $500 to the Iola Food Bank to help out those in need. Representing the Senior Center, from left, are Lois Bradford, Lorene Butler, Jeri Waters and Tom Waters. REGISTER/TREVOR HOAG
