Square B 4-H Cub met April 11 at the KSU Extension office in Iola.

President Abigail Meiwes called the meeting to order. Flag salute and 4-H Pledge were led by Katelyn and Cassie Hicks. Roll call was answered by listing members’ siblings’ middle names. Song leader Aiden Martin led the group in “The Wheels on the Bus.” Recreation leader Cassie Hicks led the group in a game of “Simon Says.”

Ten members and two leaders attended.