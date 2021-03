The next meeting of the Sunflower Quilter’s Guild will be Monday, March 22, 2021, at the Humboldt United Methodist Church Fellowship Hall located at 806 N 9th, Humboldt.

The board meeting will take place at 9:30 a.m. followed by the guild meeting at 10 a.m.

Our program will include showing the quits from our 2020 Challenge that were due for November meeting.