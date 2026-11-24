Twin Motors offers Wings of Warriors a boost
Iola’s Ford dealership steps up before the Thanksgiving holiday
Twin Motors Ford of Iola donated $1,500 Monday afternoon to help support the Wings of Warriors’ food pantry efforts. It came just in time for the Thanksgiving holiday.
In related news, the organization handed out 67 cards to assist cancer patients in October and November.
In recent meetings, members discussed Christmas gifts and possibly collaborating with the Masonic Lodge No. 38 of Iola to hold a holiday dinner. Marta Riebel joined the nonprofit’s advisory committee.
Sarah Haney
Sarah joined the Register in November 2023. With 13 years of experience in journalism, she is a 2009 graduate of Cottey College, in Nevada, Mo with a degree in English. Upon graduating, she began her career in journalism at her hometown paper in 2010. Over the next 13 years (and a brief hiatus to Fayetteville, Ark.), she worked her way up to the position of editor and enjoyed the connections she built within her community. Sarah is a member of Rotary Club International and the P.E.O. Sisterhood. She enjoys reading, listening to her vinyl records, and spending time with family and friends.
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