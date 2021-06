MORAN — Forty-eight youngsters, one of the largest groups in memory, filled their week with fun, games and stories from the Bible this week as part of their annual Vacation Bible School.

The event, hosted by Moran’s First Christian and United Methodist churches, returned after a one-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Youngsters flocked to the churches each day this week for songs, games, arts and crafts and Bible stories.