Iola Public Library will move into Phase 3 of its planned four-phase COVID reopening plan effective May 1.

The library is returning to normal hours as well, although it will be on summer hours until August. Those hours are 9:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Mondays, 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesdays through Thursdays, and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays.

The public restrooms have been re-opened.