 | Mon, Mar 14, 2022
Walk Kansas kicks off

The Southward and Wildcat extension districts are teaming up to kick off Walk Kansas with a 5K run and 3K or 1K walk on March 26.

March 14, 2022 - 2:58 PM

The Southwind Extension District will have a kickoff event on Saturday, March 26, for Walk Kansas 2022.

Walk Kansas is a team-based health initiative program that will inspire you to lead a healthier life by being more active. 

To celebrate the start of this year’s program, a fun 5K run and 3K or 1K walk is being held at 9 a.m. March 26 at Neosho County Community College. The $25 adult registration fee includes event entry, a T-shirt, and the registration fee for Walk Kansas. If you have already registered and paid for Walk Kansas and would like to participate in the kickoff event, the cost is just $15.

