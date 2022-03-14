Walk Kansas kicks off

The Southwind Extension District will have a kickoff event on Saturday, March 26, for Walk Kansas 2022.

Walk Kansas is a team-based health initiative program that will inspire you to lead a healthier life by being more active.

To celebrate the start of this year’s program, a fun 5K run and 3K or 1K walk is being held at 9 a.m. March 26 at Neosho County Community College. The $25 adult registration fee includes event entry, a T-shirt, and the registration fee for Walk Kansas. If you have already registered and paid for Walk Kansas and would like to participate in the kickoff event, the cost is just $15.