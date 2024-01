Marmaton Valley High School will crown its 2024 Winter Homecoming king and queen when the Wildcats host Yates Center Friday, Feb. 2. King hopefuls are, seated from left, Kody McVey and Chase Smith. Queen candidates, from left, are LesLeigh Cary, Jaiden Emmons, Janae Granere and Elizabeth Lewis. The king and queen will be announced between the girls and boys varsity basketball games.