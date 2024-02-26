Workshops offered over spring break

A series of workshops will be held for youth over the week of spring break by the Southwind Extension District at no-charge. These workshops will be for all youth who are 7-18 years of age.

Families can expect youth to participate in hands-on learning about many products that come from the great State of Kansas. Each product will be explored through a variety of formats like photography, entomology, food & nutrition, health & wellness and visual arts to name a few. Not to mention some great guest speakers.

Workshops will be held from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. at a variety of locations. Dates and locations are: