Yes, you can avoid dad who was never there

Adapted from an online discussion.

Dear Carolyn: My mom never talked about my birth father much as I was growing up. She just said he had a lot of problems that made it hard for him to be a real father to me. My grandparents, though, always told me my father wasn’t a good man.

I took that as a challenge, and as soon as I was 18, I met him. But he was a big disappointment. He doesn’t work much, smokes pot, sits around complaining about everything and mainly mooches off his mother, who must be like 90. All his problems are someone else’s fault.