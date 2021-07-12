 | Mon, Jul 12, 2021
500 Frito-Lay workers strike

Workers went on strike at the Frito-Lay plant in Topeka, calling for higher pay and better hours.

July 12, 2021 - 7:58 AM

TOPEKA, Kansas — More than 500 workers went on strike at the Topeka Frito-Lay plant this week demanding higher wages and more limited hours.

Strikers picketed outside a warehouse entrance, hoisting signs that mocked Frito-Lay branding like Chester Cheetah and pressed for public support for pay hikes and less overtime.

“Why can’t I get a day off?,” said Charles Taylor, who operates machines that process Doritos. “We can’t even get one day off, how does that make sense? A machine shouldn’t be treated better than their employees.”

