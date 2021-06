A pack of walkers parade through a cloud of paint as they reach the finish line. Above, the festivities were capped with a “color splash” as the group tosse Photo by Richard Luken / Iola Register

The LaHarpe Days Committee hosted a 5K run and 3K walk Saturday, doing so with a colorful flair as participants were doused with powdered paint along the route. The LaHarpe Days Committee has a number of fundraisers planned to support the group’s 2022 festival, including a community cookout July 24.