A gift for music: Birthday present turns into musical pursuit

Casey Cook celebrated her 35th birthday in May of 2020, during the most intense days of the COVID-19 lockdown.
She had been working as a paraprofessional in the Crest school district when classes were canceled that spring. She also was the high school’s head softball coach, and had high hopes for a season that would never materialize.
She helped her children with their school work at home, and took care of other children whose parents had to work during the shutdown.
Her husband, Jeremy, wanted to buy her a very special birthday gift: a keyboard.
“She has always expressed the desire to take up piano lessons again, so when her birthday was coming up I thought the keyboard would be a good hobby to help fill her time,” he said.
Indeed, that gift would not only help Casey through the
pandemic, it would turn into a passion for performing that continues more than a year later.
She’s becoming a familiar face on the local music scene, playing at the Allen County Farmers Market, the county fair and various local music venues.
Casey also will be one of the opening acts for Lake Fest, an annual music festival at the Elks Lake on Sept. 11.
MUSIC has always been important to Casey.
She took piano lessons for a year in seventh grade. In high school and college, she participated in band and choir.
She tried to teach herself the guitar but “that didn’t seem like it was my thing.”
She’s always loved to sing, and often will leave “singing voicemails” for her friends when they don’t answer her calls.
But she never really expected her love of music to translate into performing.
In fact, she’s not even sure what prompted her husband to give her a keyboard for her birthday.
“I might have mentioned that I would like to have one. And that’s how he is, he’ll remember something I said and surprise me,” she said.
But those piano lessons were a long time ago. Casey looked up YouTube videos to teach herself how to play.
“I started thinking of songs that I really loved and looked up tutorials for those. If it was too hard, I looked up another song,” she said. “I finally realized I have to learn the chords.”
The pandemic would play its hand again, forcing Casey to fast-track her skills.
She and her sisters had booked their mother’s favorite band to play at a birthday celebration in August 2020. Because of the pandemic, the band canceled. Casey and her older sister joined forces with a friend of her younger sister, and decided to perform instead.
They learned and played six songs.
The first song she learned was “The Weight” by The Band, a 1968 song that her mother loved and was a favorite song of her uncle, who has passed away.
Her mom and guests were impressed.
“It went over really well,” Casey said.
She’d been bitten by the performing bug.
AFTER watching her friends perform at local venues, Casey decided to test her skills.
She started playing during Open Mic Nights at Time Out Tavern, and became a regular performer at Cricket’s Bar & Grill in Kincaid.
A relative invited her to play during a sidewalk sale in Kansas City.
She joined local musician Damaris Kunkler on stage at Rookie’s during a St. Patrick’s Day pub crawl. That translated to an invitation from Kunkler to play with her at an Elks Club fundraiser.
She performed at the Allen County Fair and the Iola Rotary Club’s car show.
She’s booked a few performances at the Farmers Markets on Thursdays. She plays next on Sept. 9 and again on Sept. 23.
Jeremy watched his wife perform at each venue, in awe of how seriously she has taken this new hobby.
“From the first moment she performed in front of others, she showed no fear,” he said.
Casey’s confidence improved, along with her repertoire. She’s learned about 50 songs so far, with a list of about 700 she’d like to learn.
She prefers songs from the 1960s and 70s, along with rock songs from the 1980s and 1990s, such as “She Drives Me Crazy” by Fine Young Cannibals.
Her musical numbers are fun and quirky, with a feel-good Gen X vibe. She’ll play around and adapt songs that are meant to be sung by a band.
She has a music page under “Casey Marie” on Facebook, where fans can “like” her and follow to see when she’ll perform next. A recent post shows five performances scheduled during the month of September.
She was honored to be invited to perform at Lake Fest. A year ago, she was in the crowd.
She was even more honored when she was included in promotional material, including a T-shirt that lists her as one of the acts.
“I’m on a T-shirt!” she exclaimed with the enthusiasm of a child.
“I really don’t stop and think about it too much because it doesn’t seem like it’s real,” she said. “I just thought it would be fun playing music.”
Her musical aspirations remain fairly modest. She currently plays only cover songs, but she’d like to write her own at some point. She still performs with friends, and hopes to join a band.
“I like the dynamics of different voices and different instruments,” she said.
Jeremy and their children, Athena and Gus, are proud of her achievements in such a short time.
“Next to seeing her be a mother, I’ve never been more proud than I am when I watch her embrace herself in sharing her love of music with others,” he said. “To say it’s the best gift I ever purchased would be a monumental understatement.”
