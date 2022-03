Big-city jazz, blues and soul music will make its way to Iola Saturday night.

Ron Jackson, a New York City jazz guitarist, and his band will have two performances at the Bowlus Fine Arts Center. The band’s first set is at 7 p.m.; the second at 8:30 p.m. Tickets are $20.

Jackson performs on a seven-string guitar designed to bring out the deeper tones of the music. Jackson is a world-renowned teacher who delights in sharing his talent and the joy of making music.