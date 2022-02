When Phil Jarred was young, his father, the late Dorrall Jarred, often offered a bit of advice: don’t ever farm ground without a terrace.

The lesson stuck, and proved true once again after Jarred bought about 200 acres of land on the east side of Humboldt Hill a few years back.

“We actually bought it for hunting,” Jarred said Tuesday, while receiving the Bankers Soil Conservation Award for 2021.