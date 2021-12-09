ACC’s Marshall vies for president’s job

John Marshall had one bit of hesitation before deciding to toss his hat in the ring to become the next president at Allen Community College.
That’s because Marshall, who for the past 14 years has served as ACC’s vice president for academic affairs, is quite content in his current job, thank you very much.
“I absolutely love my job,” Marshall said during a public meet-and-greet Wednesday. “If the Board (of Trustees) would like me to serve as president, I’d love to serve. But if the board chooses not, that’s OK too. I love my current job, and I love being in Allen County.”
Marshall is one of three finalists for the college presidency, seeking to replace the retiring John Masterson. The others are Dr. Carmen Simone and Dr. Bruce Moses.
Simone went through a similar public discussion Monday before meeting privately with trustees that evening. Marshall did the same Wednesday.
Moses will be in Iola for his public meet-and-greet at 3 p.m. Monday at the Stadler Conference Room before meeting with trustees Monday evening at 6:30.
MARSHALL worked his way through college in the St. Louis area. His father was a professor who required his son to get a degree, but also earn his keep along the way.
So he did, taking more than a decade to earn his master’s degree in fine arts because he also worked full time in the process.
“All through that, when I left with a graduate degree, I was debt-free,” Marshall said. “It was really a tremendous learning experience”
The experience also allowed Marshall to develop an empathy for community college students “who go to school, do activities and aspire to go to a four-year university, and they have to work as well. Most students have to work in some way, shape, or form.”
In his time at Allen, Marshall has noticed the undeniable trends in higher education, including the proliferation of virtual or online learning. To wit, roughly 60% of the college credit hours earned at ACC are online, and only 20% are earned on the Iola campus, with a sizable chunk of the credit hours also gobbled through dual-credit courses on high school campuses in Allen’s service area.
And Allen is no different than other community colleges, which have seen a sharp drop in students attending those schools’ outreach centers. (Allen’s is in Burlingame.)
With that in mind, Marshall said it’s incumbent upon schools to continue to adapt.
Allen has benefited from the organizational structure put in place by the trustees and Masterson, as well as the faculty and staff, he said.
And while it’s vital to maintain Iola’s designation as a “destination campus” with state-of-the-art facilities, it’s equally important to better serve those who study remotely.
Allen has been able to do both, Marshall offered.
“The college is really solid,” he said, pointing to its “strategic and purposeful” work towards expansion and sustainability. “They’ve built things incrementally. That way they last.
“We have great people,” he continued. “What we can do to grow is get further invested in our service communities. That brings development to Allen County and Iola, and hopefully to all communities. We’re in a great place to grow.”
MARSHALL also touched on better integrating Allen’s on-campus students into the Iola community.
Josiah D’Albini, the college’s director of student life, noted a vast number of students living in ACC’s dorms are typically out-of-town athletes, whose backgrounds are significantly more ethnically diverse than the rest of Iola and Allen County.
His question: Can the college — and the community — find better ways to connect?
There are several ways to handle that, Marshall said, from internships to putting students in touch with local families or business owners to serve as mentors.
Marshall also said he would favor some form of shuttle system, perhaps using college vehicles, to take students without other modes of transportation into downtown Iola for shopping, dining or perhaps taking in a show at the Bowlus.
While praising Thrive Allen County’s bike share program, Marshall acknowledged the need for better connectivity between campus and community.
Marshall also spoke about re-emphasizing Allen’s commitment to vocational education for students intent on going straight into the workforce, rather than a four-year school.
“I’m interested in reinvesting — which we’ve done less of in the past few years — in career and technology education” for such things as work certificates rather than college degrees.
Marshall also envisions a greater relationship between Allen and LaHarpe’s Regional Rural Technical Center. “I’d like to be a greater part of that.”
ON TOP OF his duties at Allen, Marshall for the past dozen years or so has been on the REACH Healthcare Foundation’s board of directors, a non-profit organization that, among other things, provided the grant that launched Thrive Allen County and has provided support for the Southeast Kansas Mental Health Center and Community Health Center of Southeast Kansas.
Marshall also has served as president of the Kansas Council of Instructional Administrators and as co-chair of the System Council of Chief Academic Officers under the Kansas Board of Regents. He also serves as co-chair of the statewide General Education Working Group, tasked with designing and implementing a general education framework for the state’s higher education system.
“I’m very committed,” he said. “When I commit to things, I stick to them.”
Marshall also praised Masterson, noting that meeting he helped prompt his decision to come to Allen in the first place.
“I knew I could learn from him,” Marshall said.
On a lighter note, Marshall also noted, if selected, he likely will hear plenty about how his successor handled matters. “John wouldn’t do it that way.”
“I’m a little different than John and John knows that,” Marshall said of Masterson. “John has been very Iola campus-centered. As president, I’d like to spend more time thinking outward, building partnerships in the community. I’d probably be out on the road a little more.”
