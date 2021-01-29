ACMAT scores $125,000 for prevention

Allen County’s efforts to protect young people from alcohol and drugs will continue, thanks to a five-year $125,000 grant.
The Allen County Multi-Agency Team (ACMAT) and Southeast Kansas Mental Health Center announced the grant earlier this week.
Only Allen and Douglas counties in Kansas were awarded the grant, which is a competitive process through the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Drug-Free Community (DFC).
