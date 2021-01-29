Menu Search Log in

ACMAT scores $125,000 for prevention

Allen County’s efforts to protect young people from alcohol and drugs will continue, thanks to a five-year $125,000 grant.

By

News

January 29, 2021 - 11:33 AM

Allen County’s efforts to protect young people from alcohol and drugs will continue, thanks to a five-year $125,000 grant. 

The Allen County Multi-Agency Team (ACMAT) and Southeast Kansas Mental Health Center  announced the grant earlier this week. 

Only Allen and Douglas counties in Kansas were awarded the grant, which is a competitive process through the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Drug-Free Community (DFC).

Related
May 18, 2017
September 9, 2016
October 7, 2015
March 19, 2015
Trending