Allen County signs on to KwiKom request

A portion of Allen County may be a step closer to broadband internet access. The county commission agreed Tuesday to give their support via a letter and a $1,000 pledge to a broadband grant application process with provider KwiKom Communications.

The $1.8 million broadband project will bring internet to the area between Gas and Humboldt, as well as near the airport. Initiated in 2020, the Kansas Broadband Acceleration Grant program aims to allocate $85 million over a decade to narrow the digital divide within the state. The program plays a crucial role in Kansas’ strategy to eliminate broadband gaps. It focuses on directing funds to regions that are unlikely to have access to broadband service without financial support from the state or federal government.

If awarded, the grant would be a 50-50 matching grant between KWIKOM and the statet. Any county contribution will offset KwiKom’s share of the project. John Terry, KwiKom Director of Government Affairs and Business, clarified to the commissioners that if other companies were to come before them requesting the same co-investment, they wouldn’t be on the hook for all of them. “Only one will actually get it,” he said. “Co-investment doesn’t happen if the grant doesn’t happen.”