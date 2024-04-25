Applicants sought for council seat

The City of Iola is taking steps to fill an empty seat on the city council, vacated by Mark Peters during Monday’s meeting. Peters announced his resignation at the end of the council meeting, citing an impending move outside of the ward he serves.

Assistant City Administrator Corey Schinstock told the Register that an election wouldn’t be necessary. “We will advertise the position and take applications from those who are interested and live in Ward 4,” he said.

Ward 4 is in the southeast quadrant of the city bordered (generally) to the north by Carpenter, stairstepping down to East Street, and to the west by Cottonwood Street.

Schinstock explained the process of these special circumstances. “Historically, the mayor will go through the applications and make a recommendation to the council,” he said. “The council, excluding the mayor, will vote on the candidate presented.” He noted that the mayor only votes on general ordinances, when a vote by the “governing body” is required.

Schinstock says that they will ideally fill the seat in a month. “We will be without anyone in that role for probably two or three meetings,” he said. “It’s important that we get someone in there prior to when we start working on the budget.”

Those interested in applying for the seat may pick an application up at city hall.