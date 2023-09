Pittsburg housing projects get boost

PITTSBURG — Two housing projects in Pittsburg will benefit from a federal grant and state tax credits, according to The Morning Sun. The Smithsonian Apartments project at 9th and Broadway will get $840,000 in grant funds and $420,000 in tax credits. The project will add 14 new rental units. Another project, Sunflower Estates, will get $360,000 in tax credits to build 12 new single-family homes.

