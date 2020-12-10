Arrest followed incident with gun in LaHarpe

LAHARPE — LaHarpe residents Lisa Tice and Hollis Grewing were arrested Tuesday in an alleged domestic incident involving a gun.
Deputies fielded the report shortly before 3 p.m. of a car traveling eastbound on U.S. 54, with the driver and passenger fighting.
The vehicle was spotted going to a residence in LaHarpe, where one of the occupants was accused of retrieving a handgun and pointing it at two nearby individuals, who fled the scene.
