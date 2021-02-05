Menu Search Log in

Artist says he’ll “keep it PG” during Super Bowl

February 5, 2021

The Weeknd may be known for his graphic music videos and performances featuring blood and violence, but the three-time Grammy winner says he will tone down his act during the Super Bowl halftime show.

The pop star said he will “keep it PG” during his headliner slot on Sunday at Raymond James Stadium as the reigning Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Tampa, Florida. He promised to be “respectful to the viewers.”

“I will still incorporate some of the storyline. It’s a very cohesive story I’ve been telling throughout this era and throughout this year,” he said. “The story will continue, but definitely will keep it PG for the families.”

