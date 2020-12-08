Attorney: Death penalty ‘peak horror’ of racism

TOPEKA — Years working capital murder cases and appeals of the wrongfully convicted led criminal defense lawyer Cheryl Pilate to conclude the government’s willingness to order execution of men and women stood as a potent expression of racism’s grasp on the justice system.

From a front-row seat of repetitious legal dramas, Pilate encountered evidence of a system willing to prey upon minorities and encouraged by corrupted law enforcement officers and prosecutors. She said a broad coalition of the willing, all the way down to corrections officers who volunteer to serve on prison execution units, reinforced this societal failure.

She’s convinced the country’s legal system has been too distorted by centuries of injustice to fairly judge who deserved to live or die.