 | Wed, Feb 23, 2022
Banking on it

February 23, 2022 - 9:41 AM

A vehicle drove onto a snowbank on South Washington Avenue near West Street Tuesday morning. Driver John Fewins of Iola drove around a parked vehicle and didn’t realize the snowbank was so close until it was too late, Iola Police reported. The snow was left from last week’s storm that dropped about 4 inches on Iola. The snowbank was removed by city crews soon after the vehicle was towed away. A new round of flurries fell throughout the morning Tuesday, but did not accumulate.

