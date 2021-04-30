Battle looms over COVID relief funds

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — A big political battle is brewing over whether top Republicans in the GOP-controlled Legislature will have the final say over how the state spends more than $4.8 billion it expects to receive from the latest federal COVID-19 relief package.

Kelly this week vetoed a provision in a spending bill that would have required state agencies to have their proposals for spending relief dollars vetted by the joint Legislative Budget Committee and then approved by a council of the Legislature’s top eight leaders. Six of those eight leaders are currently Republican, and five of the budget panel’s seven members currently are Republicans.

Kelly prefers to keep the system set up last year, where a task force she appointed makes recommendations on spending to the State Finance Council. The council has eight legislative leaders, and six of those leaders are currently Republicans, but the governor is the chair, calls the meetings and can veto what the lawmakers do.