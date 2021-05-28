 | Fri, May 28, 2021
Battle reignites over state’s COVID disaster declaration

May 28, 2021 - 8:35 AM

Maj. Gen. David Weishaar, the Kansas adjutant general, speaks with Will Lawrence, chief of staff for Gov. Laura Kelly, before Wednesday’s meeting of the Legislative Coordinating Council. (SHERMAN SMITH/KANSAS REFLECTOR)

TOPEKA — Maj. Gen. David Weishaar told legislative leadership Wednesday they haven’t heard him talk much in the past year because he tries to save his words for when they are important.

And what he was about to say was important.

If the current emergency declaration for COVID-19 were to expire on Friday as scheduled, the Kansas adjutant general would lose his authority to direct personnel to help with pandemic recovery. That includes the distributing vaccines, personal protective equipment and food, transporting test samples to labs, planning for mobile clinics, contracting with nurses, and managing shelters for isolated essential workers.

