With a grateful heart, and an eye for adventure, Jocelyn Tupper will be stepping down for good as pastor at Iola’s Wesley United Methodist Church in May.

Tupper, 72, officially retired in December, but is staying at Wesley through May as the Great Plains United Methodist Conference appoints her replacement.

“They’re going through the process of all their appointments across Kansas and Nebraska,” Tupper explained. “That’s the United Methodist’s way.”