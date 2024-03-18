 | Mon, Mar 18, 2024
Biden and Netanyahu hold call on Monday

After more than a month of no interaction, President Joe Biden and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu spoke on Monday.

March 18, 2024 - 3:38 PM

President Joe Biden and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu spoke on Monday after more than a month without any interaction. Photo by FILE PHOTO

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu spoke on Monday, their first interaction in more than a month, as the divide has grown between allies over the food crisis in Gaza and conduct of the war, according to the White House.

The call comes after Republicans in Washington and Israeli officials were quick to express outrage after Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer sharply criticized Netanyahu’s handling of the war in Gaza and called for Israel to hold new elections. They accused the Democratic leader of breaking the unwritten rule against interfering in a close ally’s electoral politics.

Biden hasn’t endorsed Schumer’s call for election but said he thought he gave a “good speech” that reflected the concerns of many Americans.

