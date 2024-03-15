 | Fri, Mar 15, 2024
Menu Search Log in

Biden talks U.S. steel ownership

Biden says it’s ‘vital’ for U.S. Steel to remain owned and operated by Americans.

By

News

March 15, 2024 - 3:16 PM

U.S. President Joe Biden speaks during a campaign event at Montgomery County Community College Jan. 5, 2024 in Blue Bell, Pennsylvania. Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images/Kansas Reflector

U.S. Steel should remain a domestically owned and operated company, President Joe Biden said Thursday, implicitly rejecting an attempt by the Japanese company Nippon Steel to buy the iconic U.S. manufacturer.

Biden issued a brief written statement Thursday morning that did not name Nippon, which announced a deal in December to acquire Pittsburgh-based U.S. Steel.

“It is important that we maintain strong American steel companies powered by American steel workers,” Biden said. “I told our steel workers I have their backs, and I meant it. U.S. Steel has been an iconic American steel company for more than a century, and it is vital for it to remain an American steel company that is domestically owned and operated.”

Related
November 1, 2021
September 1, 2021
February 11, 2021
April 30, 2018
Most Popular