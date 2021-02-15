Bill aims to limit governor’s election powers

TOPEKA — A Kansas bill advanced favorably by the House committee overseeing elections aims to limit the authority of the governor to alter election laws or procedures.

The bill would prohibit the governor from altering state election laws through an executive order. It also would prohibit the executive branch and judicial branch from altering election laws without approval from the Legislative Coordinating Council, although those opposing the bill said this would not actually affect the scope of the judiciary’s authority.

Rep. Vic Miller, D-Topeka, proposed removing any reference to the judicial branch rather than mislead Kansans of the actual effect of the measure.