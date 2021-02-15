Menu Search Log in

Bill aims to limit governor’s election powers

A Kansas bill advanced favorably by the House committee overseeing elections aims to limit the authority of the governor to alter election laws or procedures.

By

News

February 15, 2021 - 8:31 AM

Rep. Vic Miller, R-Topeka told members of the House Committee on Elections that inclusion of the judicial branch in a bill limiting who can change election law would carry no weight. (Noah Taborda/Kansas Reflector)

TOPEKA — A Kansas bill advanced favorably by the House committee overseeing elections aims to limit the authority of the governor to alter election laws or procedures.

The bill would prohibit the governor from altering state election laws through an executive order. It also would prohibit the executive branch and judicial branch from altering election laws without approval from the Legislative Coordinating Council, although those opposing the bill said this would not actually affect the scope of the judiciary’s authority.

Rep. Vic Miller, D-Topeka, proposed removing any reference to the judicial branch rather than mislead Kansans of the actual effect of the measure.

Related
February 15, 2021
December 6, 2018
November 19, 2018
May 2, 2018
Trending