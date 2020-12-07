Bipartisan group issues COVID ‘call to action’

TOPEKA — A group of more than 60 Kansas legislators signed a joint letter declaring the state at a tipping point in the battle against COVID-19 and urging people to intensify their response to the pandemic.
Members of the House and Senate, representing the Republican and Democratic parties, added their names to the letter making a case that widespread community transmission of coronavirus was jeopardizing the ability of hospitals across the state to care for the sick.
“It has been a long and hard 2020 and COVID-19 has affected all of us,” the letter says. “As we approach the New Year there is great hope. But we are still months away from turning the corner on this pandemic. We all need to find the will and discipline to finish this fight.”
Stay connected to the stories and events that make your community a special place to call home.
Subscriptions start at $14.90/month.View subscription options
- Unmatched coverage of Allen County’s local news and sports, a tradition dating back to 1867
- Compelling portraits of our residents, experienced reporting and thoughtful analysis
- Unlimited online access to iolaregister.com and our archives