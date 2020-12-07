Bipartisan group issues COVID ‘call to action’

TOPEKA — A group of more than 60 Kansas legislators signed a joint letter declaring the state at a tipping point in the battle against COVID-19 and urging people to intensify their response to the pandemic.

Members of the House and Senate, representing the Republican and Democratic parties, added their names to the letter making a case that widespread community transmission of coronavirus was jeopardizing the ability of hospitals across the state to care for the sick.

“It has been a long and hard 2020 and COVID-19 has affected all of us,” the letter says. “As we approach the New Year there is great hope. But we are still months away from turning the corner on this pandemic. We all need to find the will and discipline to finish this fight.”