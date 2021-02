When Tasha Goddard’s pipes froze at her house this weekend, she didn’t call a repair company.

She called her girlfriends.

Tasha Goddard offers instructions to her friends as they work to replace frozen pipes under Goddard’s house. Courtesy photo

Alexis Laird and Tessa Borjon jumped into action. They traveled to the store to pick up supplies, then climbed under Goddard’s home and followed her instructions.