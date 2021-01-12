Board boosts sporting event numbers

More family members can now attend Humboldt sporting events.
After some discussion, the board of education decided to increase the number of family members who can attend from two to four.
Concerns were raised about whether people would continue to abide by these and other COVID-19 restrictions, but in the words of superintendent Kay Lewis, “you’ve got to trust people that they’re going to do what they’re supposed to.”
