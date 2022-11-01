Building put up for sale

At its peak, Cara Thomas had a crew of 75 employees at Bolling’s Meatery and Eatery.

But the ripple effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, which shuttered the steakhouse portion of the business in early 2020, have subsequently convinced Thomas and husband Daniel to put their building at 415 W. Madison Ave. up for sale.

The plan is to sell the building, including all of the restaurant equipment, in order for the Thomases to focus solely on the meat market portion of the business. Bolling’s Meat Market will eventually find a new location after the building sells — whenever that occurs.