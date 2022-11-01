 | Wed, Nov 02, 2022
Menu Search Log in

Building put up for sale

Bolling's Meatery and Eatery owners Cara and Daniel Thomas are offering the building at 415 W. Madison Ave. for sale. They plan to focus solely on the meat market portion of the business and will have to find a new location when the building sells, whenever that occurs.

By

News

November 1, 2022 - 2:33 PM

This building at 415 W. Madison Ave. currently houses Bolling’s Meatery and Eatery. The building is for sale. Photo by Richard Luken / Iola Register

At its peak, Cara Thomas had a crew of 75 employees at Bolling’s Meatery and Eatery.

But the ripple effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, which shuttered the steakhouse portion of the business in early 2020, have subsequently convinced Thomas and husband Daniel to put their building at 415 W. Madison Ave. up for sale.

The plan is to sell the building, including all of the restaurant equipment, in order for the Thomases to focus solely on the meat market portion of the business. Bolling’s Meat Market will eventually find a new location after the building sells — whenever that occurs.

Related
October 1, 2021
June 12, 2020
July 17, 2019
March 28, 2019
Most Popular