Myra and Gabe Gleason ceremoniously broke ground Wednesday morning on Wild Bloom Coffee, a drive-thru coffee and pastry shop on the east side of U.S. 169 at North Dakota Road.

The Gleasons also own Fillmore Coffeehouse & Plant Cafe on the Iola square.

“We chose ‘Wild Bloom’ because we’re growing as a community,” Myra Gleason told a crowd of about 30 who gathered on a warm and windy morning. “This is truly a land of opportunity.”