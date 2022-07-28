Candidate eschews in-person campaign

Mike Soetart’s path into the political realm has been anything but typical.

Soetart, part of a crowded Democratic field seeking a seat in the U.S. Senate, called into the Register this week to discuss his candidacy, including why he switched parties from Republican to Democrat in 2021, and the core values that have shaped his campaign.

Soetart also carries the distinction of being the first openly gay candidate to run for a U.S. Senate seat from Kansas. A centerpiece of his campaign is “to ensure dignity, respect and equality for all.”