 | Thu, Jul 28, 2022
Candidate eschews in-person campaign

Mike Soetart is running for the U.S. Senate as a Democrat. He's a former Republican who switched parties because of the pandemic, the Jan. 6 Capitol riots and LGBTQ issues.

By

News

July 28, 2022 - 1:45 PM

Mike Soetart’s path into the political realm has been anything but typical.

Soetart, part of a crowded Democratic field seeking a seat in the U.S. Senate, called into the Register this week to discuss his candidacy, including why he switched parties from Republican to Democrat in 2021, and the core values that have shaped his campaign.

Soetart also carries the distinction of being the first openly gay candidate to run for a U.S. Senate seat from Kansas. A centerpiece of his campaign is “to ensure dignity, respect and equality for all.”

